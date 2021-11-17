Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Alphabet by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,029,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,975.23. 24,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,849.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,682.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.