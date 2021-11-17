Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $71.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

