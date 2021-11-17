Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Announces Earnings Results

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,718. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.