Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

ETON traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market cap of $115.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETON shares. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 414,655 shares of company stock worth $2,527,799 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

