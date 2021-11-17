Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Airgain stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,699. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

