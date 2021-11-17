Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.
Airgain stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,699. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
