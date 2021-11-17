Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 5.1%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 1,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 380,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $797.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

