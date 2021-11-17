Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 912.8% in October

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 912.8% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 39,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

