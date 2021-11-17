Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 912.8% in October

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 912.8% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:HENOY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 39,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $29.93.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
