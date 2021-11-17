eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,673. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.
In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
