eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,673. eHealth has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.