PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PLBY stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,617. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLBY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,241 shares of company stock worth $27,359,722 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLBY Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.