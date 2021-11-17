Pan American Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

PAAS traded up C$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,143. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$27.97 and a 52 week high of C$50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,490.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

