Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

DFP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,834. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

