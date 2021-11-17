Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
DFP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,834. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
