BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.92. 11,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.11. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

