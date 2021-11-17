PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.5%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 1,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,301 shares of company stock worth $4,012,463. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.