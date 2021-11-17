Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Expands By 803.3%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 803.3% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NCPCF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 118,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

