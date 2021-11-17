Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 652.9% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Indiva alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.