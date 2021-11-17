ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 770.6% in October

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 770.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

