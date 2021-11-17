ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 770.6% in October

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 770.6% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
