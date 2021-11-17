Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $184.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 846.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $87.44. 665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,735. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

