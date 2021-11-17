Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 715.2% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 42.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.