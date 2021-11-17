Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Up 9.5%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) were up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 328,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 129,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$35.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.