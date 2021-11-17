Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Achieves $112.63 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $112.63 million and $1.18 billion worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moss Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Moss Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moss Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.