UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.31

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

