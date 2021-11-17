iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.77

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 34051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16,237.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

