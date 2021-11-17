Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $24.20. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 372 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKNO. BTIG Research began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

