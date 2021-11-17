Walt Disney (DIS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $191.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

10/7/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.92. The company had a trading volume of 235,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 45,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

