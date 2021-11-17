Playcent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $128,318.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $128,318.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

