Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at UBS Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

NYSE:HD opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.73. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 108,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,678,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

