Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $138,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 514,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 199,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

