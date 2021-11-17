150 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,969,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.29 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.98.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.