First National Bank of South Miami Sells 806 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Exelon were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.