First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Adobe were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $671.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

