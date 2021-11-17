State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 726 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $301.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.