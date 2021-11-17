Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 429,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 467,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,539,000 after acquiring an additional 467,645 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $133.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

