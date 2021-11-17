State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,162 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $266.48 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.22 and its 200-day moving average is $252.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,613 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

