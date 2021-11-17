State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.35.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,911.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,941.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,725.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,594.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $30.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

