Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

