Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,460 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

