Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scorpio Tankers worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 489,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 478,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 82,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

STNG opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

