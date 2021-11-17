Cooper Financial Group Buys 239 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.