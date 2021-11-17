Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

AI Powered Equity ETF stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. AI Powered Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $44.78.

