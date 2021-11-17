Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.79 and its 200-day moving average is $246.88.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

