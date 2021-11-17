Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MetLife by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 917,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after purchasing an additional 78,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

