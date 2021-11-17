Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

