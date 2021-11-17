Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 622 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

