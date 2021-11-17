Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

NYSE:LH opened at $288.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

