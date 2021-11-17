Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,398,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,402 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.