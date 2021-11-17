Private Trust Co. NA Sells 774 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.