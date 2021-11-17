Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

