Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 668 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

