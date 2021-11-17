IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

