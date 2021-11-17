$0.46 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Stantec also reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

